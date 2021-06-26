West Brom showing interest in 26-year-old defender despite recent transfer

West Bromwich Albion are looking to bolster their backline with the signing of Scotland international Jack Hendry – despite him just joining Belgian side Oostende permanently – according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Oostende from Celtic, and the option was taken in that deal to make it a permanent one, with Hendry penning a contract until 2024.

But it could be a quick stay on the continent for the centre-back, with Valerien Ismael reportedly keen to add him to his ranks at The Hawthorns.

The Mail claim that Ismael wanted Hendry when he was Barnsley manager and is now targeting him for the Baggies, who need some more depth at the back with the Frenchman preferring a three centre-back system.

Oostende paid £1.8 million for Hendry but the Mail believe that the Belgians would be willing to accept a £5 million offer for the Scot if it comes.

There are currently four centre-back options to choose from at West Brom, with Semi Ajayi, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre – who is still yet to make a league appearance for the club after signing last summer – the ones to choose from.

The Verdict

Ismael will no doubt have money to spend as one of the guarantees he would have been given when taking on the role in the Midlands, but I’m not sure spending £5 million on Hendry would be really worth it.

Celtic fans didn’t really rate him one bit and despite being a Scotland international, his performance against Czech Republic means that he may not be back in for a while.

Hendry clearly did well enough in Belgium last season but going into a team challenging for Premier League promotion will be a different kettle of fish and I feel as though West Brom and Ismael could probably find better players for cheaper.