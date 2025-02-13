A dismal performance from West Brom saw Tony Mowbray’s men fall to a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening.

Despite recording 65% possession, Albion mustered just three shots on target in a disjointed display, failing to break down a resolute and dogged Rovers outfit under interim boss David Lowe.

Much optimism had been generated in B71 after a successful end to the transfer window, while a last-gasp victory over Sheffield Wednesday seemingly galvanised the group ahead of a crucial final quarter of the season.

But in midweek, Albion looked flat and lacked a creative spark to provide any service to the likes of Adam Armstrong and Will Lankshear, while the Baggies looked utterly rudderless at the back due to the suspension of vice-captain Kyle Bartley.

It could have just been an off night for West Brom, who have dropped to sixth in the Championship, but they need a range of creative outlets when one approach isn’t going to plan, otherwise they are going to struggle to score enough goals to keep themselves in the promotion mix.

Championship table (as it stands 13th February) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 32 6 48 6 West Brom 32 11 47 7 Bristol City 32 4 45 8 Sheffield Wednesday 32 -3 45 9 Middlesbrough 31 8 44

Albion still hold hope they can have more of a creative edge in the final third, with winter arrival Tammer Bany set to be introduced to the first team fold soon after building up his fitness.

If Bany can make a seamless transition into Championship life, then Albion may have a bit more dynamism in the attacking areas and that could be the difference maker in their quest for Premier League football.

West Brom’s struggles against Blackburn Rovers

Like many teams that go to The Hawthorns, Blackburn Rovers were well-organised and defended deep, tasking Albion to break down their defense while the visitors looked to hurt the Baggies on the counter-attack.

Rovers certainly did their homework, with full-backs Yuri Ribiero and Callum Brittain doing superb jobs to stifle Albion’s widemen in Tom Fellows and Mikey Johnston, limiting much of West Brom’s threat.

When Tony Mowbray’s men tried to create an opening in the central areas, not one West Brom player took the game by the scruff of the neck to take a risk, with the likes of Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby and Isaac Price opting to pass backwards or sideways rather than looking to make something happen.

Subsequently, chances for Adam Armstrong and Will Lankshear were at a premium, and while Albion had two goals disallowed on the evening, you got the sense the Baggies weren’t going to get back in the game no matter how long they played on for.

Towards the end of the match, the Albion substitutes who arrived on to the pitch failed to add any forward momentum, with the team looking lost at how to generate an opening and break down such a well-coached team on the night.

This will be a concern for Mowbray, who must have back-up plans for when Fellows and Johnston don’t have the desired impact, but the arrival of Tammer Bany could be someone the 61-year-old can use to change a game from this point onwards.

West Brom should look to Tammer Bany to ease creative woes

Arriving from Danish side Randers last month, Tammer Bany has a golden opportunity to stake his claim for regular first team football at The Hawthorns, with the attacking midfielder possessing the attributes to turn a game on its head in the final third.

At Randers, Bany was a constant focal point, receiving the ball and using his pace to run unpredictably at defenders while usually having the presence of mind to pick the right pass and set up numerous amounts of goals.

Albion are in desperate need of a livewire who can pick up the ball and make something happen, with the Baggies currently too stagnant and lacking a real sense of urgency in their play.

According to Albion Sporting Director Andrew Nestor, Bany has registered a goal contribution every 121 minutes played, as well as achieving the second-highest number of assists and the most ball regains per 90 minutes in the Danish top-flight.

If he could replicate those numbers, Albion would surely have goals flowing at the top end of the pitch and creating edge of the seat entertainment for the Baggies faithful.

West Brom do possess a lot of quality, particularly in forward areas, but they have been plagued by the lack of a creative number ten who has the vision and quality to supply the strikers with ample opportunities.

If Bany can be the man to change that, then West Brom’s chances of promotion will be firmly boosted, and it could become a reality come May.