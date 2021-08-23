West Brom shouldn’t let strong start to the season interfere with transfer priority despite recent setback: Opinion

West Bromwich Albion have made an outstanding start to the season and remain unbeaten through four games.

They followed up their 4-0 hammering of Sheffield United with a 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday to ensure that league leaders Fulham are only ahead of them on goal difference.

Valerien Ismael’s unique style of play appears to be working wonders already, with Albion’s directness and energy causing issues for every side they’ve faced so far.

On Saturday it was Alex Mowatt and Matty Phillips’ turn to be among the goals, with the latter starting as the central striker and proving a matchwinner – creating the first goal and scoring the second.

However, the Baggies’ recent run should not interfere with what needs to be their top priority before the transfer window closes in eight days time.

That, of course, is signing a new striker.

Over the summer, it seemed as though this could be the season in which Karlan Grant cements his place through the middle but Ismael has preferred to use the 23-year-old as a wide forward instead.

That has meant either Callum Robinson or Phillips has been used through the middle.

Both have fared quite well in that role but you can’t help feeling that a proper out-and-out striker, someone in the form of Daryl Dike, should be brought in before the end of the month.

Given how well things are going right now, they’ll be a temptation among those making the decisions at the Hawthorns to hold off on bringing anyone in but the transfer market will be closed for four months from the start of September and the club cannot afford to be that reactive.

Bournemouth on the Championship’s opening day was their biggest challenge so far this term and you feel tougher tests may be to come.

Manchester City teenager Liam Delap was reportedly a target for the Baggies and though Pep Guardiola’s recent confirmation that he’ll be staying at the Etihad this season is a setback, the West Midlands club can’t let that be the end of their search for a striker.

It’s imperative that they get Ismael some more firepower before the window closes.