Sheffield United wing-back Enda Stevens could face an uncertain couple of months at Bramall Lane as he waits to find out whether he will be offered a new contract.

At this stage, the Blades are unable to dish fresh deals out because of their transfer embargo, which means Paul Heckingbottom's side are unable to offer him anything even if they wanted to.

But he's at risk of being released considering others could be ahead of him in the pecking order next term, including Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies when the latter returns to full fitness.

Norrington-Davies may have operated as a centre-back at times - but his ability to play on the left could be a fatal blow for Stevens in his potential quest to extend his stay in South Yorkshire.

With the player yet to agree a new contract, his representatives may already be looking at potential destinations for him ahead of the summer and West Bromwich Albion should be considering a move for him if they remain in the Championship.

He may not be the most spectacular addition - but Conor Townsend could probably benefit from having a solid backup option.

Erik Pieters may be able to play there - but he has mainly operated in central defence and is out of contract at The Hawthorns in the summer - so he could potentially depart the club.

Not only does Stevens have plenty of experience in the top two tiers of English football - but he has also been promoted before and that experience can only benefit the Baggies next season if they stay in the second tier.

You also feel the Irishman will push Townsend all the way for a starting spot, something that will only improve the current West Brom player's performance levels.

At 32, Stevens may be content even if he doesn't start every week and that can only be good for squad harmony, with this team spirit potentially being crucial if they want to give themselves the back chance of securing a Premier League return next season.

The potential arrival of Stevens could also mean that Zac Ashworth gets the opportunity to shine out on loan again - and although some Albion supporters may be keen to see him in the first team - he needs to be starting every week if he wants to have the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

In place of Ashworth, they need a cheap addition considering their current financial situation, with their £20m MSD Holdings loan suggesting that the Baggies aren't in the best situation at this stage.

And they could do a lot worse than dipping into the free agent market to recruit Stevens if the Blades released him, with the 32-year-old potentially having enough in the tank to enjoy one or two good seasons at The Hawthorns.