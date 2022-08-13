West Brom should target this Man City youngster given Daryl Dike situation: Opinion

West Brom will be in the market for a new forward after Daryl Dike’s latest setback as they look to mount a promotion challenge out of the Championship.

Steve Bruce will have been licking his lips at the thought of Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana and John Swift supplying the ammunition for big money signing Dike. This is as the US international was looking to kick on this season after injury disrupted his 21/22 campaign.

However, with the former Barnsley loanee now seemingly ruled out for “a few weeks”, it’s likely they’ll have to make a move in the loan market to cover that position with Karlan Grant their only option.

With the injury being a reported thigh tear, Dike could miss much of the first half of the season, especially with the World Cup coming up, so an additional forward is essential for the Baggies.

One player they should look at is Manchester City youngster Liam Delap.

Delap has been linked with several clubs over the summer and the youngster now finds himself in an interesting position with a lack of game time in the first team in Pep Guardiola’s side.

He’s been a prolific scorer at youth level notching 24 goals in 20 games in 2020/21 and scoring eight in 10 last season, the next natural step is increased exposure to first team football, something he will not be getting in Manchester anytime soon.

With the arrival of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, West Brom could be in a good position to bring the youngster in. He’s a tall forward that should be able to adapt to the league physically and with his scoring record at youth level, he looks clinical as well.

That’s an important factor for West Brom, who last season struggled to consistently convert chance so bringing in a youngster that can adapt to first team football, play as a number nine and score goals should be a no-brainer for Bruce.

You only have to look at his experience with Nicklas Bendtner at Birmingham City and Tammy Abraham at Aston Villa of what he can do with a young prospect from a Premier League club.

City are reluctant to sell Delap, so a loan move would make sense to give the youngster some much need first team experience to either maximise his sell-on value or continue his development ahead of a potential first team move in the future.