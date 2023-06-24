Carlos Corberan will be hoping his club can have a strong summer transfer window ahead of the new season.

West Brom will want to right the wrongs of the 2022/23 season, as they missed out on the play-offs altogether.

This summer will give Corberan the first opportunity to reshape his squad after what was an underwhelming campaign for many of his players.

The Spaniard will be hoping a full pre-season and a summer of incomings and outgoings will be enough to get the team to the top end of the Championship.

West Brom’s plans for the summer transfer window

The club announced their retained list in May, and it was confirmed that club captain Jake Livermore, Tom Rogic and Kean Bryan would all be departing on expiry of their contracts.

While off the pitch, it has been reported that the Baggies are in discussions with a group who are planning on taking over a minority stake of the club.

As for the club’s transfer strategy this summer, it has been reported by the Express & Star that West Brom’s summer activity will be effected by how effectively they can sell some of their players.

The Baggies are believed to be in a position where they need to sell players before they can buy, as they look to try and ease their financial woes.

The report adds that Corberan and West Brom may be restricted to the free agent and loan markets as they prepare for the new campaign.

This is something that isn’t unknown to West Brom, as they used the free agent market to their advantage last summer, picking up Jed Wallace and John Swift.

So, with player sales being relied upon and the club possibly looking at the loan market, the club should turn their attention to Liverpool and pursue Tyler Morton.

Why West Brom should sign Tyler Morton

The 20-year-old is on the books of Premier League side Liverpool, having come through the club’s academy in 2019.

The midfielder has been a regular in Liverpool’s academy set-up, playing nearly 60 times for the club’s under-18s and under-23s.

Morton had his first taste of regular first-team football in the last campaign, playing 46 times for Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder was a key player under Jon Dahl Tomasson, showing his qualities week in and week out. Morton averaged 1.1 key passes per game, while he also averaged 44.7 passes per game in the Championship, with his pass success rate being 82.4.

The young midfielder is a very tidy footballer and therefore, could be a perfect addition to the West Brom team. It was reported back in March that Liverpool would give Morton a chance in pre-season before assessing his options.

But with Liverpool looking to strengthen further in midfield, it could be expected that Morton will be loaned out this summer.

The 20-year-old has experienced a season in the Championship, and with the way Corberan likes to play, Morton could be a real asset in that midfield area.

The Baggies need midfield reinforcements this summer with key players leaving, and with the squad being an ageing one, it could be useful for the club to have someone like Morton in there alongside an experienced head.

Morton isn’t the finished article, but with his Liverpool experience and his time at Blackburn, he could give this Albion team something they have been missing.