West Bromwich Albion should prioritise a reunion with Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, and that deal should be followed with a further two more additions.

The 25-year-old will return to his parent club Celtic this summer, but he faces an uncertain future at Celtic Park following his highly impressive loan spell with the Baggies last season.

West Brom will be looking to go one better next season, as they attempt to seal a return to Premier League football following their relegation in 2021.

Current manager Carlos Corberan is facing an uncertain future at the Hawthorns, however, with the Spanish boss being heavily linked to the vacant Leicester City post.

But that shouldn't stop West Brom from pressing on with their summer business, as new owner Shilen Patel prepares to take on his first summer transfer window at the club.

Money should be available to spend, and so Football League World takes a look at some of the deals the Baggies should look to complete over the coming weeks.

Mikey Johnston

A player who Baggies fans needs no introduction to, nor an explanation as to why he'd be a good signing for their club this summer, Mikey Johnston should be the number one priority for West Brom this summer.

The Irish international was a revelation at the Hawthorns last season, with his silky skills and devastating finishes ensuring he'd become an instant cult hero at the football club.

Mikey Johnston WBA stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 20 7 2

Seven goals and two assists in 20 Championship games proved to be a huge contributing factor to the Baggies' play-off finish last season, whilst his 2.99 successful dribbles per 90 and 0.54 goals per 90 were only bettered by 5.6% and 3.5% of Championship left wingers in 2023/24 - per FotMob.

He's already made clear how much he enjoyed his time with West Brom, saying via his Instagram: "I wish it could’ve finished differently but still such a happy period of my career," said Johnston. "An amazing club with such good people. Thank you for everything [West Bromwich Albion] and to the fans for the unbelievable support you’ve given myself and the team all season."

Johnston faces a tough road ahead of him for playing time at Celtic Park, as the Hawthorns may well be the best place for him to continue progressing in his career. Now he's gotten a taste for regular football, surely it's something he'll want to continue.

Ethan Laird

West Brom look set to allow current right-back Darnell Furlong to leave the club this summer, per Alan Nixon via Patreon, and that means the Baggies will be on the hunt for a replacement.

One option that should be pursued is Birmingham City's Ethan Laird. Despite having only joined the Blues from Manchester United last summer, the 22-year-old Englishman was one of the brighter sparks in a relegation season at St. Andrew's.

Having shown he posses the ability to be a quality starting right-back at Championship level, the Baggies should reinvest the money they would receive from any Furlong sale, and use it to test their Midlands neighbour's resolve on keeping hold of Laird.

Harry Souttar

Two years after becoming the most expensive Australian player of all-time with his £15m move to Leicester City in 2022, Socceroos star Harry Souttar is facing an uncertain summer at the King Power Stadium.

Since then, the 25-year-old central defender has played just 16 times in all competitions for the Foxes, in a move that has clearly not panned out in the way in which he, nor the club would've hoped.

Australia head coach Graham Arnold told reporters via Fox Sports back in March, that Souttar must make a big decision on his future this summer, should he want to continue to his international career.

Arnold said: "I know he’s going through a tough time at Leicester. I had a good chat with him today.

“He has to fix it. This can’t go on forever, but what we are doing probably at the moment is helping his career by giving him match minutes during these FIFA (international) windows and showing what he can do, but as a side to him today, this next transfer window is going to be really crucial for him.”

Therefore, it appears Souttar may well be prepared to call time on his Foxes spell, and West Brom should be at the front of the queue for a cut-price deal for a player who has proven he can be a top player at Championship level in the past.

His arrival would massively improve a largely ageing West Brom central defence, and provide some much-needed quality depth at a vital position, following the departures of Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly.