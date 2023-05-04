Going into Monday's final game of this Championship campaign, West Brom still have an opportunity to secure a spot in play-off positions.

The Baggies have struggled for consistency this season but have displayed more positive signs since Carlos Corberan was appointed in late October, with the former Huddersfield Town boss guiding the Terriers to the play-off final last time out.

Given their proximity to the play-off positions and the fact they still do not know what division they will be in next season, recruitment planning is not as straightforward as it would be for other clubs who are safe.

That being said, there will be plenty of potential targets who will be looked into regardless of whether or not promotion is achieved.

Who should West Brom target in the summer transfer window?

Corberan will be striving to bolster his squad all across the pitch for next season and will perhaps be keen to add a few more forwards to his arsenal.

Of course, Daryl Dike has shown a lot of promise and has an exciting career ahead of him, however, his injury record would suggest that Corberan needs at least a couple more striking options in the summer.

One player who could be looked at, who also brings athleticism, pace and energy to a forward line, is Charlton Athletic's Miles Leaburn.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a strong campaign at The Valley this season, netting 12 league goals in 34 games and has proven to be a source of excitement under Dean Holden's stewardship.

How difficult would West Brom find it to do a deal?

It would not be an easy deal for the Baggies to complete, given that there is already Premier League and Championship interest in the young forward, whilst the three second-tier clubs in pursuit are also promotion-hopefuls.

As per a Football League World exclusive, Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Millwall are all keeping tabs on Leaburn, whilst there is potential for there to be further interest.

The Sun have also credited Aston Villa with an interest in the teenage sensation, with the report also suggesting that there are other Premier League clubs who are scouting him.

Whilst the interest in Leaburn is strong, the project started by Corberan makes West Brom an attractive destination, whilst the advantage West Brom have over Premier League clubs at this stage is that the 19-year-old would be in closer proximity to regular football at The Hawthorns.