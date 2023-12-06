Highlights West Brom's rise up the Championship table has been aided by their impressive home form.

The club has faced financial challenges, resulting in a lack of investment, but manager Carlos Corberan has still been able to get the best out of his players.

Forward Mo Faal, currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers, has been performing well and West Brom will need to make a decision about his future in the upcoming transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion aim to continue their rise up the Championship table despite ongoing off-field issues.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has transformed Albion’s fortunes since arriving to The Hawthorns hotseat last October, taking the Black Country outfit from the foot of the second-tier table to play-off contention last campaign, with a surge in form on home soil a key factor to their success.

The Baggies continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term, with Corberan managing to get the best out of his current group of players despite challenging circumstances.

With a lack of investment coming into the club from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, the Baggies had to prioritise outgoings in the summer transfer window to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional funds secured from the American-based company in November.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

One player who departed the West Midlands to gain much-needed EFL experience is forward Mo Faal, who joined Doncaster Rovers on a loan deal.

With the 20-year-old entering consistent goalscoring form at the Eco-Power Stadium recently, West Brom will have a decision to make over his future as the January transfer window approaches.

How has Mo Faal performed for Doncaster Rovers this season?

Linking up with Rovers back in August, Faal failed to find the back of the net in his opening five league outings but scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 defeat at Wrexham at the beginning of September.

The month of October would see Faal produce his most prolific form so far this term, with four goals netted in five league appearances.

The Gambian-born striker has registered goals in his last two league matches against Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United before notching a strike in the second round of the FA Cup at Peterborough United.

In all competitions, Faal has recorded nine goals and one assist from 25 appearances as he continues to build his credentials in the fourth-tier.

What should West Brom do next with Mo Faal in January?

There’s no doubt Faal has the potential to become a star in a blue and white shirt, but a recall in January would be the wrong decision given the huge step-up in quality between League Two and the Championship.

You wouldn’t imagine the youngster will gain many minutes in the side given the hefty competition in the Baggies forward line either, with Brandon Thomas-Asante competing for a starting spot against Josh Maja along with the impending return of Daryl Dike from an Achilles injury.

If West Brom were to recall Faal in the new year, the most logical reasoning would be to loan him straight back out to a League One outfit, which would give Faal the opportunity to make the next step in his career and find out whether his game is up to the third-tier standard.

If his development continued with a successful stint, Faal would stand himself with a much higher chance of featuring regularly under Corberan next season, with the forward viewed as an asset to the squad due to the experience gained under his belt.