The 2022/23 campaign will be one that is quickly forgotten about for West Bromwich Albion.

The club will swiftly switch their attention to the summer transfer window and what lies ahead in terms of activity.

This summer will give Carlos Corberan the first opportunity to reshape his squad after what was an underwhelming campaign for many of his players.

The Spaniard will be hoping a full pre-season and a summer of incomings and outgoings will be enough to get the team to the top end of the Championship.

West Brom’s plans for the summer transfer window

The club announced their retained list in May, and it was confirmed that club captain Jake Livermore, Tom Rogic and Kean Bryan would all be departing on expiry of their contracts.

While off the pitch, Albion confirmed that current CEO Ron Gourlay will also be departing in June, after handing in his resignation in March.

This will be something that the club needs to address, and Corberan will hope it doesn’t have an effect on his plans for the summer.

It is unclear what type of budget the Baggies will have, but with their performances this season, it is clear that they need strong recruitment.

The free agent market could be something the club turns to, and one player in particular stands out: Bradley Dack.

Who is Bradley Dack?

The 29-year-old is set to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer after six years at the club.

Dack came through the ranks at Gillingham, and in the four years he was part of the first team, he appeared 185 times, scoring 38 goals and providing 34 assists.

The midfielder continued his fine form at Ewood Park, making over 150 appearances, grabbing 57 goals and registering 28 assists.

Dack was a crucial member of the Blackburn team that won promotion out of League One in the 2017/18 season.

His time at Ewood Park was plagued by injuries, and while he returned to fitness this season, it wasn’t enough for him to stay on at the club.

Why West Brom should sign Bradley Dack?

Not only do West Brom need signings, but they also need additions in the final third. The club showed this season that they were very light when it came to attacking threats.

The Baggies were very reliant on Brandon Thomas-Asante in what was his first taste of Championship football.

Karlan Grant doesn’t seem to be preferred by Corberan, and Daryl Dike is on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Albion’s midfield lacked real punch and spark, and with the departures announced, it is vital that the club add more creativity in that area to help the forwards.

While he’s had injury problems, Dack has shown that he is still capable at this level. The 29-year-old has proven to be a link in the Blackburn team, and there is no reason why he can’t do so again.

The Baggies need to add more goals across the team, and what better place to start than with Dack on a free.