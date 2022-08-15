West Brom should look to solve issue by taking advantage of Nottingham Forest decision: Opinion

Steve Bruce revealed after Sunday’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers that the club are trying to add more forward depth and he is hopeful that the new recruit could join West Bromwich Albion ahead of Wednesday’s game with Cardiff City.

Albion may have suffered their first defeat of the 2022/23 campaign at Ewood Park but the game played out in an all too familiar way as they were unable to capitalise on their chances. Blackburn were the more clinical side and that’s ultimately why the points stayed in the North West.

More depth has looked necessary for some time now so it is good news that the Championship club are finally pressing on in search of a new forward, action that is likely linked to Daryl Dike’s injury and Alex Mowatt’s departure.

A Premier League loan for the likes of Manchester City’s Liam Delap will likely be appealing for the Baggies but they should also be considering a player at the other end of his career.

Lewis Grabban left Nottingham Forest earlier this summer after turning down a new contract offer at the City Ground despite helping the Reds win promotion to the Premier League last term.

He’s yet to join a new club and could represent a fairly low-cost option for Albion, if only as a short-term solution to their lack of forward firepower.

Grabban’s record in the Championship speaks for itself. He’s scored more than 15 goals in three of his last five seasons at the level and knows what it takes to win promotion to the top flight.

The hardest West Brom quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 When was the club formed? 1870 1874 1878 1882

It’s important to note that even in a reduced role last season, the seasoned striker came up with some vital goals for Steve Cooper’s side – finishing the campaign with 13 at an impressive goal every 164 minutes on average.

Now 34, no one is pretending that signing Grabban is a long-term fix for West Brom but it would provide Bruce with another proven forward to provide cover and competition for Karlan Grant and, when he’s fit, Dike.

He knows the manager well, having helped him take Aston Villa to the Championship play-off final in 2017/18, and a reunion could prove shrewd business for the Baggies.