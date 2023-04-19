West Brom made it back-to-back wins on Tuesday night as they beat relegation-threatened Blackpool 2-0.

The Baggies beat Stoke City 2-1 at the weekend, and they followed that win up with a controlled performance at Bloomfield Road.

Goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Taylor Gardner-Hickman were enough to send West Brom into sixth place. Albeit it could be on a temporary basis, as other play-off hopefuls play tonight and could move ahead of Carlos Corberan’s side.

The Baggies claimed this win without their star striker, Daryl Dike, who went off injured in the win over Stoke on Saturday.

The latest on Daryl Dike’s injury

It was confirmed by the club yesterday that Dike would require surgery on the Achilles injury that he picked up at the weekend.

This is a big blow to Albion, not only this season but ahead of next season as well, as the striker is likely to be out for six months at the very least, with a possibility of it being nine months in all.

This injury is yet another blow that Dike has suffered since arriving at the Hawthorns. The striker only managed two appearances for West Brom last season in an injury-hit campaign, while this season the 22-year-old has been hampered by injury again, resulting in him only featuring 23 times in the league and scoring seven goals.

Dike has been a regular under Corberan, fighting at the top end of the pitch with fellow striker Thomas-Asante. However, this news means it leaves West Brom light in the final third, as fellow attackers Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana are also out for the rest of the season.

No matter what league Albion are in next season, it is a certainty that they will be looking to improve in the final third, and a striker would be high on Corberan’s transfer list, you would presume.

Who should West Brom look to sign this summer?

One player that seems to be attracting Championship attention is Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet.

It was reported yesterday that promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are keen on the striker, as well as Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, and Wigan Athletic.

The striker has been a constant presence for Lee Johnson's side when fit and available this season, recording an impressive 10 goals in 13 Scottish Premiership appearances. Overall the 26-year-old has made 94 appearances, netting 36 times, and collecting 12 assists.

So, while there seems to be genuine interest in the striker from Championship sides, West Brom should be a club looking to join the list of interested parties.

Would Nisbet be a good signing for West Brom?

Nisbet nearly joined a Championship side in January with his loan move to Millwall falling through late on. The one concern with Nisbet is that he has a poor injury record, and it is probably a factor in why he hasn’t moved from Hibs before now.

However, when he does play, Nisbet has shown what he is all about.

He is a striker that is capable of finding space, has good technique, and it’s clear he knows where the back of the net is.

Albion will need a striker this summer no matter what division they are in, and with Nisbet only having a year left on his deal from this summer, this could be the final chance of Hibs getting a decent fee for the striker.

Therefore, West Brom could be smart in beating off other Championship sides and signing Nisbet this summer.

It seems Karlan Grant doesn’t have a long-term future at the club under Corberan, and it only makes sense that they pursue a move for a player like Nisbet who is prolific in front of goal.