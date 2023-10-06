Highlights West Bromwich Albion's forward options are limited due to injuries to Josh Maja and Daryl Dike.

Brandon Thomas-Asante will need to step up in their absence, despite lacking proven goal-scoring ability.

West Brom could consider signing free agent Lyle Taylor, who has experience at this level and could provide a short-term solution.

West Bromwich Albion don’t have a huge number of forward options available at this point.

Josh Maja could be out for around six more weeks after sustaining a severe ankle injury, which is a massive blow for the summer signing who would have wanted to make a good impression during the early stages of his time at The Hawthorns.

Daryl Dike remains out of action too - and that isn’t ideal for the American who has spent the majority of his time in the Midlands on the sidelines. Failing to stay fit for long enough, he can’t be seen as a reliable option by Carlos Corberan.

This leaves Brandon Thomas-Asante with a huge amount to do, with the ex-Salford City striker needing to compensate for Dike and Maja’s absence.

Scoring seven goals in 33 league appearances last season, that isn’t a terrible record for someone who had to make two steps up the English football pyramid.

But it seems unlikely that he will grab 15–20 goals this season and that’s a shame - because Albion need a prolific striker they can rely on in their quest to get themselves into the promotion mix.

A lot of rumours and reports have circulated regarding the Baggies’ financial situation, so adding more firepower to their squad could be crucial for their future.

However, because of the financial situation they find themselves in, they may not be able to spend too much money in the transfer market and they could take two approaches.

What approaches could West Brom take to solve their striker problem?

Firstly, they could rely on one of their current players to step up to the striker role and be an unnatural option in that position.

Matt Phillips played up front at times under Valerien Ismael and could potentially do a job there, although he may be more effective on the wing.

Jed Wallace could be another option there and with the ex-Millwall star proving to be a real goalscoring asset at this level in the past, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him utilised as an alternative to Thomas-Asante when the former Salford man needs a rest.

Starting Thomas-Asante every game just isn’t sustainable if they want to reduce the risk of him picking up an injury. And let’s face it, an injury to him is the last thing Corberan needs considering his lack of options up top.

They could potentially wait until January to add another striker to their squad, but they need a solution to this problem in the short term and this is why they need to consider utilising the free agent market.

Lyle Taylor is someone they should be looking at.

Why should West Brom consider signing Lyle Taylor?

It has been revealed that Taylor has been training with Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday recently and that could have only helped him to regain a bit of sharpness.

Even before being released by Nottingham Forest in the summer, he wouldn’t have been that sharp considering his lack of game time, but his time training with Wednesday is at least a start and it may not take him long to get up to the fitness levels required for him to be involved for Corberan’s side.

And having already become accustomed to life in the Midlands during his time at Forest and former loan club Birmingham City, it probably wouldn’t take too long for him to settle into life at The Hawthorns.

Taylor is also proven at this level and considering he hasn’t got a club yet, he would probably accept quite a modest wage, allowing him to be an affordable option for Albion.

He’s physical enough and prolific enough to be effective as a lone striker as well, so he would probably slot in well at The Hawthorns and if they were able to bring him in on a short-term deal, it would certainly be worth making that gamble.

Considering he's an ex-Birmingham player, the decision to sign him may not go down brilliantly, but Albion don't have a lot of choices in the free-agent market if they did want to bring in a forward now.