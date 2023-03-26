West Brom have enjoyed a brilliant turnaround under Carlos Corberan, with promotion to the Premier League a genuine possibility this season.

That seemed impossible when the Spaniard was appointed, as he inherited a Baggies side that were fighting relegation, and there was a negative mood engulfing the club due to the off-field uncertainty. Whilst the latter is still an issue that fans are regularly protesting about, there has been full support for Corberan and the team.

All the focus will be on finishing in the top six and then coming through the play-offs, with Albion then set for a busy summer under Corberan.

The former Huddersfield Town chief will want to bring in his own players, although it remains to be seen what sort of budget he has, whilst the division they are in is obviously going to be key to that.

Nevertheless, work will be underway on identifying potential targets, and here we look at TWO players who should be on Albion’s radar…

Charlie Cresswell

Corberan’s success has been built on a solid defence, with Erik Pieters forming a strong partnership alongside Dara O’Shea. However, at 34, the Dutchman isn’t a long-term answer, whilst the same can be said for Kyle Bartley.

Even though Semi Ajayi is an option, the fact he has not featured regularly under the boss says a lot. Therefore, a new centre-back will be on the radar and Cresswell should appeal.

Contracted to Leeds United, the England U21 international is on loan at Millwall and is showing his talent. He is old-school in the sense that he relishes physical duels, can dominate aerially, and is aggressive. So, that will appeal.

There are aspects of his game that need to improve, but Cresswell is an exciting young talent that has found himself down the pecking order at Elland Road. So, if Albion could nip in, they could sort their defence for the years to come if the 20-year-old was to partner O’Shea.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Going forward, Albion have some good players, but they still need more, and Chiedozie Ogbene would be an exciting addition.

He would bring real speed to the attack, something you could argue Corberan’s side lack right now, with his ability to get in behind the opposition offering a different dynamic in attack. As well as that, the Irishman is capable of playing in many roles, whether it’s down the flanks or even centrally, he could do a job.

That versatility would be welcome, and the fact he has chipped in with seven goals for a poor Rotherham side this season shows he can find the back of the net.

With his deal expiring in the summer, there’s going to be plenty of interest in Ogbene, but Albion would be an attractive option for the player, and he could do very well at The Hawthorns if this happened.

