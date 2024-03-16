Highlights West Brom's rise under Corberan is impressive, aiming for promotion.

West Bromwich Albion will aim to continue their rise up the Championship table in a bid to secure promotion back to the top-flight.

The Baggies have been consistently excellent upon the arrival of Carlos Corberan to B71 back in October 2022, with the Spaniard taking the Black Country outfit from the foot of the second tier table to the brink of the top six during his first term in charge.

Albion continue to fight towards the top end of the division this campaign despite limited financial resources and look increasingly likely to give themselves a shot at returning to the Premier League at the third time of asking.

Prior to Shilen Patel’s completed acquisition of West Brom, the club only managed to bring in six players over the course of two transfer windows this year, leaving Corberan with much of the squad he inherited from last season.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan Andi Weimann Bristol City Loan Callum Marshall West Ham Loan Mikey Johnston Celtic Loan

But now, with some investment likely to come in from the Florida-based entrepreneur, Albion fans can be hopeful that the club can attract some highly-rated talent to B71.

With this in mind, Football League World lists five players from the Premier League that West Brom should consider signing for next season.

Issa Kabore

Starting off the list in defence is full-back Kabore, who has earned his first spell in the Premier League with new-boys Luton Town on loan from Manchester City.

The Burkina Faso international has recorded significant minutes in the top-flight as the Hatters look to maintain their Premier League status and is likely to depart Man City again on loan if he cannot secure a permanent move away.

Regardless of which division West Brom find themselves in the following campaign, the Black Country outfit will require extra competition at right-back after Pipa departs back to Ludogorets, and Kabore would offer an attack-minded presence down the right-hand side alongside Darnell Furlong over the course of the season.

Willy Kambwala

Completing the defensive options is Manchester United defender Kambwala, who has made the step-up to first-team proceedings at Old Trafford after a three-year journey in the Red Devils’ youth academy.

The exciting 19-year-old made his Premier League debut in December 2023 against West Ham for Erik ten Hag and has gone on to earn further minutes in the top-flight as he develops his experience.

A loan deal could be on the cards for Albion to pursue though, as Kambwala remains well down the pecking order.

A move for Kambwala would be particularly suited if the Baggies remain in the second tier next season, as the French youth international would be able to receive valuable playing time in a relentless division and also develop a winning mentality under Corberan as the club is likely to compete for promotion.

The Black Country outfit would be in need of extra bodies in the heart of the defense too, as Cedric Kipre, Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly’s contracts are set to run down this summer.

Han-Noah Massengo

Massengo is a highly rated young midfielder but has only featured a handful of times in the Premier League since moving to Burnley from Bristol City last summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Robins at the age of 18 before his move to Turf Moor, making 99 appearances at Ashton Gate.

With game-time under Vincent Kompany limited, Massengo could be a useful option for Albion on a loan deal, as the Baggies have a host of midfielders coming towards the end of their contracts, with Alex Mowatt, Nathaniel Chalobah and Yann M’Vila set to depart The Hawthorns if improved deals cannot be agreed.

Massengo's valuable experience in the division from a young age and subsequent move to a Premier League side proves he has the quality to succeed at the highest level, and a move to B71 could be ideal for both parties to get his career back on the right path.

Cesare Casadei

Up next is fellow midfielder Casadei, who currently plays his football for Chelsea.

The Italian had a brief stint in the first half of this term with Leicester City, making 22 second tier appearances and finding the back of the net twice.

The 21-year-old has so far failed to establish a regular starting spot in the first-team set-up since returning to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window and could be loaned out again by the West London outfit during the summer.

With Albion’s potential deficiencies in central midfield, Casadei could be an alternative to Massengo, possessing vital Championship experience.

Divin Mubama

West Ham’s academy graduate Mubama has struggled to stake a claim for first-team football at the London Stadium, featuring just three times in the Premier League last season under David Moyes.

Current loanees Andi Weimann and Callum Marshall are likely to return to Bristol City and the Hammers respectively, opening a vacant spot to replace American international Daryl Dike next season, who is ruled out for the remainder of 2024.

Mubama proved his worth in West Ham’s Premier League 2 side back in the 2022/23 term by scoring 13 times from 20 youth contests, showcasing his talent of finding the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Depending on whether Albion can secure promotion to the top-flight or not, the 19-year-old would have a better chance of gaining regular first-team minutes and developing the confidence required to be a regular talisman in Corberan’s frontline.

Mubama would be keen to impress in his first loan spell too and would add a fearlessness to the Baggies’ attack that could be an asset at certain times during a campaign.