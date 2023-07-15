The future looked somewhat bleak for West Bromwich Albion heading into the 2023-24 season, but one significant player sale means that things appear to be slightly more rosier.

The Baggies have seen their Premier League parachute payments run out and earlier in the year had to take a £20 million loan out to help with the running costs of the club, with their owner Lai Guochuan not providing any funding himself in recent times.

Therefore, the sale of a star this summer was inevitable to balance the books and that came in the form of Dara O'Shea - a player who has been at the club since he was a teenager.

O'Shea's development at Albion has been a real positive and it was no surprise that Burnley came in with an offer to take the Republic of Ireland international back to the Premier League, with a £7 million deal soon struck.

His exit from The Hawthorns means the likes of Jed Wallace and Daryl Dike will not need to be cashed in on, but Albion are yet to make a move in the transfer window in terms of incomings despite the sale of O'Shea and releasing the wages of Jake Livermore, Tom Rogic and Kean Bryan from the books.

O'Shea will need to be replaced at the heart of defence as not many of Carlos Corberan's centre-back options impressed last season - Kyle Bartley missed much of the season through injury, Semi Ajayi was inconsistent and not always fancied by the Spaniard and Erik Pieters is now 34 years of age despite being solid enough.

Young Caleb Taylor has returned from his loan at Cheltenham Town an improved player and could be a part of the squad, but West Brom need another player in that position who has pedigree and nous - and that individual could be Axel Tuanzebe.

Although he is wanted by Blackburn Rovers as well, Tuanzebe could be the perfect fit at The Hawthorns as Corberan looks to strengthen his hand on a reduced budget.

Who is Axel Tuanzebe?

A Manchester United academy prospect since the age of eight, Tuanzebe rose through the ranks at Old Trafford before making his debut in January 2017 at the age of 19.

Tuanzebe played eight times for United before going out on his first loan spell to Aston Villa in January 2018, one year after his first-team debut, but injuries meant he was restricted to just five appearances.

That did not stop Villa from making a fresh move for the DR Congo-born defender's services in the summer of 2018, bringing him back to Villa Park on a season-long basis and he played 30 times in all competitions as they were promoted back to the Premier League.

Tuanzebe was given somewhat of a chance by United in the following two years, playing 29 times for the Red Devils, but he played just 13 times in the 2021-22 season on loan spells with Villa and Napoli in what was a struggle of a campaign.

The first half of last season was even more of a struggle as he made no appearances for any team before being given a lifeline by Stoke for the final few months of the campaign, but more injuries restricted him to just four outings for the Potters - ones which did show his abilities though in his brief time on the pitch.

What is Axel Tuanzebe's current situation?

Highly-rated at Manchester United for a long time, Tuanzebe has seen his time at Old Trafford come to an end this summer.

His 17-year association ended when he was not offered a new contract by the hierarchy, meaning that he is free to move elsewhere.

Considering he was loaned out to Stoke last season, the chances of him remaining in England and signing for a Championship club is very high as he still has a lot to prove.

With less than 100 senior career appearances to his name at club level, Tuanzebe has low mileage and that has to do with injuries at times, but there's still potential there for him to be a regular in the Premier League in the next few years, and if he signs for West Brom then he could be given that platform.

Yes, the injuries will be a concern in recent years for the former England youth international, who was tipped to be a first-teamer for the Three Lions when he was younger, but now at the age of 25 he needs to find somewhere which will offer him regular football.

Of course, Tuanzebe would have to stay fit as well, and West Brom have had their fair share of defensive injuries over the last few years, but if he's nurtured properly then on a free transfer there may not be many better options about for Corberan and the Baggies.