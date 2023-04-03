West Bromwich Albion missed out on a golden opportunity to close the gap between them and the play-off places on the weekend as they were forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Millwall.

A victory in this fixture would have allowed the Baggies to move to within two points of the Lions, who occupy fifth place in the league standings.

However, despite recording 16 shots in this fixture and having 61% of the ball at The Hawthorns, West Brom were unable to break down a resilient Millwall outfit.

Albion will be hoping to get back to winning ways over the Easter period when they face Rotherham United and Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Given that both of these sides are struggling for form, West Brom could secure maximum points if they step up their performance levels.

If Albion are unable to book their place in the play-offs next month, head coach Carlos Corberan ought to turn to Manchester United for inspiration during the summer transfer window as he aims to assemble a squad which is capable of reaching new heights at this level.

Loaned out by the Red Devils to Preston North End last year, Alvaro Fernandez has produced a host of promising performances for Ryan Lowe's side in the Championship this season.

Why should West Brom look to sign Alvaro Fernandez from Manchester United?

During the Lilywhites' triumph over Blackpool last weekend, the left-back provided his third assist of the season as he registered an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.85 at Deepdale.

Fernandez has demonstrated this season that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in a defensive sense in this division.

Across the 32 league games that he has participated in, the Spaniard has averaged 1.5 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 1.2 clearances per fixture (as per WhoScored).

Yet to make an error that has directly led to a goal during the current campaign, Fernandez is currently averaging a respectable SofaScore match rating of 6.76.

If the Red Devils are willing to sanction another loan move for the 20-year-old, West Brom simply must consider making a move for him as he would unquestionably be a good addition to their squad.

Why do West Brom need to strengthen their options in this key area of the pitch?

By learning from the guidance of Corberan, there is every chance that Fernandez will continue to make strides in terms of his development which in turn could have a positive impact on Albion's fortunes.

Fernandez's arrival will also force Conor Townsend to step up his performance levels as he will receive some much-needed competition in this particular role.

With Erik Pieters, who is capable of playing at left-back, set to be out of contract this summer, Albion will need to strengthen in this key area if the Dutchman departs.

Fernandez could prove to be the ideal fit for a Baggies outfit that will be seeking a great deal of success during the 2023/24 campaign.