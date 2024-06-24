Those connected with West Brom will no doubt be looking ahead to next season with some amount of optimism.

The Baggies claimed a place in the Championship play-offs during the 2023/24 campaign, only to be beaten in the semi-finals by Southampton, ending their hopes of promotion.

However, Shilen Patel's takeover of the club back in February, means that there is a hope for greater investment into the squad at The Hawthorns in this summer's transfer window.

In turn, that will give some rise to the belief that West Brom will have the resources required to go one better next season, and potentially seal a return to the top-flight of English football.

Yet even if their side is to be improved this summer, there is a chance that the Baggies will have to try and win promotion next season, without one of their key men from the most recent campaign.

Cedric Kipre could be set to for West Brom exit

Last season, Cedric Kipre proved to be a vital figure in the backline for the Baggies as they secured their place in the play-offs.

Although he had been signed all the way back in the summer of 2020, this was the first season in which the centre back was really given the chance to show what he could do for West Brom.

It was an opportunity he certainly took, producing a string of outstanding performances for Carlos Corberan's side, that earned him plenty of praise in the process.

Cedric Kipre 2023/24 Championship stats for West Brom - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals 2 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 87% Tackles per Game 1.2 Interceptions per Game 1.5 Clearances per Game 3.7 Balls Recovered per Game 4.3 Duel Success Rate 61%

That though, has now created something of a problem for the Baggies. Kipre is out of contract this summer, and is now attracting attention from top-flight clubs across Europe.

The likes of Ipswich Town, Strasbourg and Trabzonspor have all been credited with an interest in the Ivorian.

Given the chance to play at that level will no doubt be appealing to Kipre, and with his contract situation meaning he is now free to sign for who he likes this summer, it may be hard for West Brom to keep hold of him.

If that does indeed prove to be the case, then it could be argued that the Baggies ought to be looking towards a somewhat similar situation at Sheffield Wednesday, to help fix that problem.

Di'Shon Bernard could replace Cedric Kipre at The Hawthorns

Following their promotion back to the Championship from League One last summer, one of the players who Sheffield Wednesday signed in the transfer window, was Di'Shon Bernard.

The centre back arrived on a free transfer, following his departure from Manchester United, having made just a single first-team appearance for the Red Devils.

He had also spent time on loan with the likes of Salford City, Hull City and Portsmouth. Having made that move to Hillsbrough in the summer of 2023, Bernard then thrived for the Owls last season.

Despite Sheffield Wednesday spending much of the season in the Championship relegation zone - before pulling off a late great escape - the 23-year-old himself impressed considerably.

Bernard proved to be a more than reliable option in the second-tier for the Yorkshire club, making some vital contributions that helped to keep the club in the second-tier.

That is something that West Brom must now be looking to take advantage of, if they do indeed find themselves needing to replace Kipre this summer.

The fact is, Bernard only signed a one-year contract with Sheffield Wednesday when he moved to Hillsborough last summer.

As a result, he is now free to decide exactly where he wants to be playing his football next season.

Of course, Wednesday themselves not surprisingly confirmed in their end of season retained list that they have offered a new deal to the centre back, although it remains to be seen if he will sign it.

In that case, it does feel as though West Brom ought to now be rivalling the Owls by offering Bernard a deal to move to The Hawthorns.

The Jamaica international proved how good he can be in the Championship last season, and much like Kipre himself, did that while operating on the left of the centre of defence on a number of occasions.

Consequently, Bernard would surely be a solid replacement for the Ivorian in West Brom's backline, and at 23-years-old, that is a job he could fill for some time to come, before potentially being sold on for a profit.

Indeed, with Kipre's situation meaning if he does leave this summer it will be on a free, replacing him with another player who is available for nothing would be helpful for the club from a financial perspective.

With that in mind, it does feel that as the uncertainty around the future of Kipre continues, West Brom ought to be putting themselves in a position to bounce back quickly from the disappointment of his potential departure, by applying pressure on Sheffield Wednesday over the future of Bernard.