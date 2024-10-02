Sheffield United's prospective owners, a consortium led by Tom Page, previously wanted to purchase fellow Championship clubs West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End.

Alan Nixon recently revealed via Patreon that the Blades bidders attempted to purchase both the Baggies and the Lilywhites amid their continued quest to own an EFL club.

But while the Blades are currently experiencing takeover uncertainty, with Nixon reporting that prospective buyer Page is looking to bring in an Albanian investor to facilitate a cash injection, the Baggies are enjoying life under their owner Shilen Patel and have had a successful start to the new season.

Pundit makes West Brom, Patel admission

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer said: "News (is) coming out that Sheffield United's proposed American bidders tried to buy several other clubs before.

"Apparently they tried to take over Preston North End, and they also considered buying West Bromwich Albion.

"The American consortium have supposedly agreed a deal with the current owner, Prince Abdullah, for buying Sheffield United, but the club is still in a state of limbo.

"The situation just rumbles on, so I'm sure that West Bromwich Albion are happy that they got Shilen Patel, because you can see the fact that West Bromwich Albion sit at the top of the league.

"They've managed to keep their manager, Carlos Corberan, amid several clubs wanting to take him in the summer.

"Obviously, Corberan is happy with the club and the way the club is going forward.

"Shilen Patel has invested in the training ground, in the facilities, in the future of the football club, so West Bromwich Albion, at this moment in time, will be certainly happy that they managed to get Shilen Patel.

"The American bidders are apparently now trying to get an Albanian investor on board, to invest some money into the Bramall Lane club, so it is still rumbling on.

"West Brom are in a better position than Sheffield United at this current moment in time."

Baggies must be happy with Patel ownership

While it has recently been revealed that things could have been different for the Baggies, with Page also interested in purchasing the West Midlands club, the Hawthorns faithful must be pleased with Patel's ownership so far.

The American became the Baggies' majority shareholder and chairman back in February, and under his ownership, Corberan's men landed a play-off spot last campaign.

As mentioned by Palmer, Corberan is clearly impressed by the way in which his club is being run by Patel, as he stayed at the Hawthorns over the summer despite the fact that he was wanted by higher profile outfits.

The Athletic reported back in June that Corberan was a leading candidate for the then managerial vacancy at top-flight newboys and former Premier League champions Leicester City, following the departure of Enzo Maresca.

The fact that the Spaniard remained in the Championship with the Baggies demonstrates the faith that he has in Patel's ownership, and that he believes they can win promotion together.

Furthermore, Corberan's men won five of their opening seven second-tier fixtures, which shows the quality the Baggies have at their disposal.