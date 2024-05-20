Highlights Disappointment as West Brom face another season in Championship following play-off defeat to Southampton.

Jed Wallace and Shilen Patel express hope for bright future at The Hawthorns despite setback.

Ownership change brings optimism to West Brom's future, with focus on stability and investment in squad for next season.

West Bromwich Albion are facing another season in the Championship after their play-off semi-final exit to Southampton on Friday.

Jed Wallace and Shilen Patel took to social media following the Baggies' 3-1 defeat to Southampton, but are hopeful of a bright future at The Hawthorns next term.

This social media post came after Carlos Corberan's second-leg defeat at the hands of Russell Martin, which ended any chances of them securing a Premier League return in the play-off final against Leeds United.

With the first leg ending 0-0, the Saints were the favourites coming into the tie, having picked up a draw at The Hawthorns. They made full use of that, with Will Smallbone's powerful drive just after half-time putting the south-coast side 1-0 up at St Mary's.

Adam Armstrong then made it two, before grabbing his brace via a penalty to seal their place after killing the game. Cedric Kipre's consolation in the 97th minute failed to start a comeback for the Baggies, who had run out of time.

This defeat comes as a big blow for Albion, who spent much of the campaign in the play-offs and did well to stay in the top six and finish fifth, after previous speculation about their ownership situation and with very little spent in the transfer market. However, with new owner Patel now at the helm, the future appears bright in the West Midlands.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Jed Wallace and Shilen Patel react to West Brom play-off exit

Following the defeat, club captain Jed Wallace took to social media to send his gratitude to supporters and look ahead to next season in an attempt to return to the Premier League for the 2025/26 season.

He said: "Thank you to all my brilliant teammates, staff and most importantly our fans for your support throughout the season. As a group, we gave everything we had all season but ultimately fell a bit short to the better team on the night. We will come back stronger next season & try to go one better. @WBA 🙏👏."

West Brom's ownership changed hands in February of this year, as Patel completed his takeover of the club. This buy out put an end to Lai Guochuan’s time in charge of the club, as he was the majority shareholder of Albion from 2016. He responded to Wallace's tweet, stating:

"Two better. This year you exemplified what it takes for a team to exceed expectation. Selflessness, resilience, adaptability, and maximum effort. A captain who personifies those traits makes all the difference. #COYB."

West Brom's 2024/25 aspirations

The club's biggest asset is Carlos Corberan, and with him at the helm, anything could be possible next term in the Championship.

There will need to be some investment in the squad, but Patel has at least helped bring some stability behind the scenes, and the club looks like it is in a healthy place and in good hands.

Not least with an experienced professional like Wallace as captain of the Baggies, who will also be central to the club's plans beyond the summer.

Of course, missing out on promotion brings a certain degree of uncertainty to the futures of some of the first-team, but it's a season to build on and a long-term project, which hopefully many of them will recognise.