West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Cardiff City are all interested in signing free agent Ian Poveda after he was released by Leeds United, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 24-year-old attacker spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, where he impressed, helping to keep Danny Rohl's side in the Championship, but the Owls are set to face competition to bring him back to Hillsborough on a permanent basis.

The Colombian international was released by Leeds last week after struggling to make an impact at Elland Road, playing just 30 times for the Whites after joining the club in January 2020, but he's not short of interest from fellow clubs in the Championship now that he's a free agent.

Sheffield Wednesday face West Brom, Luton Town and Cardiff City battle for Ian Poveda

Despite things not working out at Elland Road, Poveda showed during his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday that he can be a great player at Championship level, and as a free agent it's no surprise that a number of clubs in the division want to sign him.

The London-born attacker has been unfortunate with injuries in the past, and fell down the pecking order at Elland Road thanks to the club's strength in depth in attacking positions.

However, his move away in January helped to give him a new lease of life, and it has subsequently put him in the shop window for a move this summer.

As a free agent, Poveda can take his time to weigh up his options and decide where he'd like to go, and having so many clubs interested in him will be music to the ears of both the player and his agent.

It seemed inevitable that Wednesday would want to sign the winger on a permanent basis following his loan, and this may give them the upper hand over their rivals, but it could come down to wages and personal terms, which would give Luton an advantage thanks to their parachute payments.

Ian Poveda impressed for Sheffield Wednesday

Poveda only actually played ten games for the Owls after suffering an injury, so it speaks volumes about how well he played in those games that a number of clubs want to sign him on the back of it.

He registered an assist in their 2-0 win over Birmingham City in February, which was a huge win in helping them avoid the drop to League One.

The two-cap Colombian international is an old-school winger as he's pacey and an excellent dribbler who can beat a man, able to create chances and strike fear into defenders.

Ian Poveda's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Manchester City 2016-20 1 0 0 Leeds United 2020-24 30 0 1 Blackburn Rovers (Loan) 2021-22 10 1 2 Blackpool (Loan) 2022-23 26 3 2 Sheffield Wednesday (Loan) 2024 10 0 1

If Poveda was able to find a permanent home and became a regular starter at Championship level, then there's no doubt that he could become one of the most dangerous attackers in the league, and he would be a huge coup for most sides in the second tier.

With that in mind, it's no surprise he has so many clubs wanting to sign him, and he'll be out to prove a point to his former side Leeds next season.