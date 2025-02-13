Sheffield United, West Brom and Wrexham are all eyeing a move for Luton Town starlet Oliver Lynch.

According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old is attracting transfer interest ahead of the summer window opening in June.

The Hatters are looking to avoid relegation for the second year in a row, with their Championship status now under severe threat.

However, Lynch has yet to make his breakthrough at Kenilworth Road after coming through the academy system, instead going out on loan to Hemel Hempstead Town for the rest of the season.

Oliver Lynch transfer latest as Luton Town teenager eyed up by trio

It has been claimed that Sheffield United, West Brom and Wrexham are among the clubs monitoring Lynch’s progress ahead of a potential summer move.

Stoke City have also been mentioned as one of the clubs scouting his performances at the moment in the sixth tier of English football.

However, it remains to be seen whether Luton would be willing to cash in on the player this summer, or if he could yet break into Matt Bloomfield’s plans beyond this season.

The youngster has impressed since going out on loan in January, which is his third spell away from Luton so far in his career.

Lynch has also spent time out on loan at the likes of Dulwich Hamlet and Hitchin Town, but has yet to earn a first team opportunity with his parent club.

The striker has bagged five goals in four games for Hemel Hempstead, with the team competing in the sixth tier of English football in the National League South.

Matt Bloomfield will certainly notice Oliver Lynch's form amid current Luton Town struggles

Lynch is performing well in the sixth tier at the moment, and his massive stature at 6ft 5in will be earning him a lot of recognition.

It is no surprise that top EFL clubs are taking a look, as a forward of that size is always going to be seen as someone with a lot of potential.

The jump up from the sixth division to the Championship, or even League One, would be a big leap, so it’s not clear yet just how close he is to being ready for senior football at that level.

But if he can continue improving and impressing, then it’s just a matter of time before he’s playing in a higher division.

Matt Bloomfield however, seeing how his strikers are misfiring this season, will almost certainly be keeping an eye on Lynch's development, much like other clubs are, as despite the arrival of Lasse Nordas from Tromso in the mid-season transfer window, Town are still struggling for goals from their attacking unit.

It's perhaps too early for Lynch to get the call up, but it will only be a matter of time before he's putting his height to use in professional football.