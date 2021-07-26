West Brom, Sheffield United and Bournemouth receive boost as club figure comments on Rangers’ interest in 27-y/o

Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has insisted that the newly-promoted side have had no contact with Rangers over Jonson Clarke-Harris since the end of last season.

Clarke-Harris is involved in a major transfer tussle this summer following his excellent form with Peterborough in League One last term as he fired home 31 goals in 45 appearances.

It had been reported by the Daily Record that Clarke-Harris is favouring a potential move to Rangers this summer ahead of the other interested parties. With that report also adding that Steven Gerrard’s side are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old.

The Daily Record have also added that Clarke-Harris’ situation is continuing to be monitored by the likes of West Brom, Sheffield United and Bournemouth this summer. While CSKA Moscow have also been monitoring the forward’s situation as well ahead of a potential move.

Speaking to Peterborough Today, Fry has now revealed that there has yet to be any fresh contact between the newly-promoted side and Rangers for the 27-year-old.

He said: “I’ve heard nothing from Rangers about Jonson since the back end of last season. They watched a lot of our games back then and Mervyn Day said there might be interest, but I’ve never heard anything official.”

The verdict

This is a major potential boost for Sheffield United, West Brom and Bournemouth this summer and suggests that they still have a major chance of securing a move for Clarke-Harris’ signature.

The 27-year-old was always going to be a player in-demand and it is perhaps a bit surprising that Rangers have not looked to make contact over his situation for a while now.

It had been looking like Clarke-Harris could be heading to Rangers this summer with him thought to be preferring a potential move to the Scottish giants. However, if they are now not making contact with Peterborough for his services during the transfer window then the door will be open for other clubs to come in for him.

All three of Sheffield United, West Brom and Bournemouth would benefit from adding someone with Clarke-Harris’ quality. If any of the three sides can secure his signature then it could be a massive boost for them in their attempts to earn promotion from the Championship next term.