West Brom, Sheffield United and Blackburn keeping tabs on 26-year-old attacker

Toulouse striker Rhys Healey is generating a large amount of interest from England with his performances so far this season, with TeamTALK reporting that West Brom, Sheffield United and Blackburn all watched him play on Saturday.

The attacker did himself plenty of favours at the weekend too, bagging a total of four goals as his side steamrolled past Sochaux in Ligue 2.

It has taken his tally to an impressive 11 goals in 15 appearances so far for the French outfit this campaign. Even more impressive is his total goals contribution tally, which stands at 14 in 15 – and means that his goals or assists average per-90 (according to FBRef) stands at an astonishing 1.03.

The striker is certainly in fine form then and he is now beginning to catch the eye of some potential suitors back in England again.

He had a similarly superb return when he last played in the country for MK Dons, managing 11 goals in 19 outings.

That was back when he was plying his trade down in League One – but it looks like several sides are prepared to splash the cash in the winter window and tempt him back over to England to give him a chance in the second tier.

The three Championship sides in attendance to watch him in action according to TeamTALK were West Brom, Sheffield United and Blackburn and after seeing him shine for Toulouse, they may be even more tempted now to part ways with some money to bring him in on a deal.

All three sides could benefit from adding even more attacking power to their squad – with all three desperate to push on towards the top end of the table.

The Verdict

Rhys Healey is certainly impressing in France and it isn’t the first time either that he has looked like a very solid player. He was bagging the goals on a regular basis in England and has only continued to do so since his move to France.

He may be thriving in Ligue 2 but the chance to test his luck in the Championship – having only played ten times in the second tier so far in his career during a stint with Cardiff – could be too much to turn down. He will want to prove he can do it at the highest level – and these three sides will want his goals in their respective teams too.