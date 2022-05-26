West Brom set to win transfer battle for 11-goal midfielder

West Brom are set to complete the signing of John Swift on a free transfer as his deal from Reading runs down.

Steve Bruce is set to make former Reading midfielder John Swift his first signing at #wba. Swift was Reading’s top scorer this season and will join West Brom on a free transfer — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 26, 2022

The creative midfielder has enjoyed a fine season with the Royals, despite their overall struggles, as he scored 11 goals and registered 13 assists from 38 appearances.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, the Berkshire outfit knew they were going to face a battle to keep the player, and it appears Swift’s future is at The Hawthorns.

That’s after Telegraph reporter John Percy confirmed that an agreement is close for the move to happen.

That will be a major coup for Bruce and the Baggies, as Swift had been linked with a host of clubs recently, including several in the Premier League.

The Albion chief had made it clear that he wanted to bring extra creativity to the squad in the summer.

The verdict

This would be a massive coup for West Brom and it appears a deal is now imminent for Swift.

As Bruce identified, the Baggies are lacking a touch of quality in the final third and the Reading man is someone who has shown over the years, particularly this season, that he can be very productive at this level.

So, to pick up a player of his class on a free transfer is an outstanding bit of business and it should excite fans ahead of what is a crucial summer for the club.

