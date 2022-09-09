West Brom set to take advantage of Celtic player call

Having overseen his first summer as West Brom manager, Steve Bruce will have been hoping his side could push up the table this season.

The Baggies made some great additions over the summer, however, their season hasn’t got off to the most inspiring of starts with six of their eight games so far having ended in a draw.

What’s more, with deals for both Steven Alzate and Josh Onomah having fallen through on deadline day, we know the boss is keen to add further names into his side.

With the summer transfer window now closed, any additions have to be found in the free agent market although it looks as though Steve Bruce is ready to use that to his advantage.

According to Telegraph reporter John Percy, Albion are currently in talks with Tom Rogic and he is expected to sign for the club.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has spent most of his career playing for Celtic although is now available as a free agent after leaving the club at the end of last season.

However, last season the player contributed six goals and six assists in 27 league appearances showing he is still able to contribute going forward and therefore has something to add to the West Brom team currently.

There is currently no timescale on when he will sign although you’d expect it to be fairly imminent so he can come into the club and start helping the side improve their form.

The Verdict:

This is a brilliant bit of business from Bruce if they can get this signing over the line.

Rogic is a highly experienced player having been with Celtic for so many years and in that time, he has competed at the top of his game picking up numerous trophies over the years meaning he will know what it takes to win and succeed, which is what West Brom are looking for this season.

The Baggies already have some strong attacking threat in the side but you can see the 29-year-old only adding to that and adding another dimension that will help his side get in promising positions to attack.

Whilst you’d expect the player to perform anyway, with the World Cup quickly approaching, there will no doubt be a great incentive for Rogic to keep his standards high to try and get himself a place in the Australia line-up for the competition.

On a free transfer too, you can’t help but feel this is a massive coup for West Brom and you’d expect Tom Rogic to come in and add some extra quality to the side.