West Brom set to table multi-million pound bid for midfielder

West Brom are set to make an offer to Benfica for the potential signing of Filip Krovinovic according to A Bola.

Krovinovic spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the Baggies, and played his part in their promotion-winning campaign under the management of Slaven Bilic.

The creative midfielder made 43 appearances in all competitions last term, and chipped in with three goals and four assists as they clinched a swift return to the Premier League.

It has been revealed that Benfica are unwilling to loan him out ahead of the new season though, which has led to West Brom making an effort to sign him on a permanent basis.

It is claimed by A Bola that the Baggies are set to make an offer in the region of £10million for Krovinovic, although it remains to be seen as to whether that’ll be enough to land his signature this summer.

Slaven Bilic will be hoping to make the necessary additions to his squad, as they look to avoid an immediate return to the second-tier of English football.

Football Insider have previously revealed that the Baggies boss will have £25million to spend during the summer transfer window, with the reported fee of any potential deal for Krovinovic taking a large amount out of that rumoured budget.

The Verdict:

This will have been a no-brainer for the Baggies.

I’ve been really impressed with Krovinovic during his loan spell with the club last term, and he strikes me as the sort of player that is more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

The Baggies are going to need to add to their squad ahead of the new season though, especially in attacking areas of the pitch, as I’m not quite convinced that they have enough strength in depth at this moment in time.

Signing Krovinovic would be a step in the right direction for Slaven Bilic’s side.