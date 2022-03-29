West Brom set to secure transfer deal for 12-cap international

Jayson Molumby will become a permanent West Bromwich Albion player this summer after an appearance-based clause was triggered in his loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the Express & Star.

The 22-year-old had previous Championship experience with both Millwall and Preston North End before securing a season-long switch to The Hawthorns.

Molumby has now featured 24 times in the league for the Baggies, and it is understood that has gone past the amount of games he had to play in order to become a full-time player for the club from the 2022-23 season onwards.

The fee involved for the 12-cap Republic of Ireland international is said to be £900,000, and despite only starting 12 Championship matches so far this season, Albion are keen to keep Molumby around due to his potential to improve as a player.

Molumby had one year remaining on his Brighton contract going into this summer, but with his pathway to the first-team at the Seagulls blocked by multiple senior central midfielders, the Irishman looks set to continue his career in the Midlands.

The Verdict

It was a smart piece of business from West Brom to sort out a permanent transfer clause with Brighton considering Molumby is still young and has room to improve.

He perhaps didn’t get the chances he was looking for at PNE last season but he showed he was more-than capable in the season before at Millwall as a box-to-box midfielder.

Again, this season at West Brom he probably hasn’t got as many chances from the start of matches as he’d have liked, however now it’s known that he will become a permanent Baggie, Steve Bruce can now work to see where he fits best going forward.

For a fee of less than £1 million, bringing Molumby in is arguably a bit of a steal for the club.