West Brom set to seal transfer agreement for 28-year-old

West Bromwich Albion are set to win the race for Millwall winger Jed Wallace, according to an update from The News.

The 28-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Lions when fit as their key player in attack, recording six goals and 11 appearances last term as a key contributor to their top-six push.

However, it was revealed way back in September by Football League World that Gary Rowett’s side were struggling to get him tied down to a new deal and with this, he was the subject of interest from elsewhere throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

He was most heavily linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas and Nottingham Forest in January, though the Reds seemingly haven’t sustained their interest in the winger following their promotion to the top flight.

This has allowed Albion to swoop in for his signature, with Steve Bruce keen to exploit the free-agent market this summer and solve the attacking woes that hindered the Baggies’ ability to compete for promotion during 2021/22.

Already recruiting John Swift and Jayson Molumby, Wallace looks set to become the West Midlands outfit’s third signing of the summer, with this agreement likely to be seen as a real coup by many.

The Verdict:

This is a simply sensational addition by the Baggies, though they must have offered him a considerable contract considering the previous interest he generated from elsewhere.

He isn’t likely to have been short of offers this summer and this is the reason why he’s probably been offered a sizeable salary at The Hawthorns, so they should be looking to minimise costs of future transfers and keep an eye on their wage bill.

Still, this is a great signing and he looks likely to be a real asset on the right-hand side, potentially fitting in well in a 4-2-3-1 system with Swift in an advanced midfield role, Karlan Grant on the left and Wallace on the other flank.

With Daryl Dike and Alex Mowatt able to contribute going forward too, the Baggies already look like a dangerous side without further additions, though they do need to bring in another forward.

That forward and Dike will need to have a decent amount of service though and this is what the Millwall man can provide, so it’s certainly a signing to get excited about from a West Brom perspective.