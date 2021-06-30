West Brom set to seal deal for 8-goal midfielder

West Brom are closing in on the signing of Alex Mowatt on a free transfer, with the midfielder set for a medical tomorrow.

The Barnsley man will officially be a free agent this evening as his deal with the Tykes expires, and the former Leeds United man has made it clear that he would be moving on.

And, it appears Mowatt will be linking up with Valerien Ismael again, as the Express & Star confirmed that the Frenchman has won the race for the 26-year-old, who will be his first signing at The Hawthorns.

Bringing in new midfield options will have been a priority for the boss, as Albion ended the season with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Gallagher and Okay Yokuşlu in the middle of the park, all of who were on loan and have since returned to their parent clubs.

Securing the signature of Mowatt is something of a coup for the Baggies considering his performances for the Yorkshire outfit last season, with Mowatt scoring eight times in the league as Barnsley overachieved to reach the play-offs.

The verdict

This always seemed like an obvious signing for Albion after Ismael’s appointment because he knows the player well and they need a midfielder.

So, fans should be delighted to see that this is close and an announcement could arrive by the end of the week.

From Mowatt’s perspective, he is arriving at a club that will expect to push for promotion and you would imagine that he will be a key player for Ismael’s new-look XI that will line up in August.

