West Brom set to sanction senior player’s departure in January

West Brom are ready to allow Robert Snodgrass to depart The Hawthorns in January, as per a report from The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21 – p.59).

The vastly experienced left-sided player signed for the Baggies in January last year with the Midlands club still operating in Englands’ top flight.

Since then, the Baggies have been relegated back to the second-tier, and the club have embarked on a new journey under new manager Valerien Ismael.

Snodgrass has featured six times for the Baggies this Championship season, with his appearances coming when West Brom have had key personnel missing.

With Alex Mowatt back in the squad, the 34-year-old has missed out on the last three squads, which led to questions about his immediate future with the Baggies.

With Mowatt, Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby all ahead of him, it remains to be seen what part he has left to play this season.

The verdict

It is no surprise to see that West Brom are willing to let Snodgrass to depart in January.

Not only has he dropped down the pecking order, but he is also not an Ismael-type player who has the athleticism and constant intensity to meet the Frenchman’s ever-high demands.

Given his technical ability and experience, it will be no surprise to see Snodgrass with a whole host of clubs chasing him, and it will be interesting to see what the next step of his career will be.

Snodgrass undoubtedly has the ability to remain in England’s second-tier, but a move somewhere unfamiliar could also be on the cards.