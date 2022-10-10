West Brom set to rival Middlesbrough for 41-year-old managerial target

Middlesbrough face a potential road-block in their attempts to bring Michael Carrick to Teesside as the club’s new head coach, with West Bromwich Albion set to try and scupper their plans, according to The Northern Echo.

Both Boro and the Baggies have struggled in the opening stages of the 2022-23 Championship season, which has led to Chris Wilder and Steve Bruce being relieved of their duties in the space of a week.

Numerous names have been linked to the vacancy at the Riverside Stadium, including recently fired Watford boss Rob Edwards, but it appears that ex-England international Carrick is the prime target for Steve Gibson, with Football Insider even reporting that they are in advanced talks with the 41-year-old.

However, West Brom’s dismissal of Bruce after just one win out of 13 matches appears to have complicated things, as the Baggies hierarchy have now taken an interest in Carrick’s services.

Carrick, who won the Premier League five times with Manchester United and the UEFA Champions League once, is yet to make his permanent managerial bow, but was in caretaker charge of the Red Devils for three matches in 2021 following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning twice and drawing once.

Prior to that, Carrick was on the coaching staff at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and then Solskjaer, but he departed in late 2021 following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim head coach.

The Verdict

Having reportedly just missed out on the Huddersfield Town vacancy last month, Carrick appears to have lucked out as he’s now being considered for two far more bigger jobs.

Both Boro and Albion have really disappointed so far this season, but the gap to the play-offs isn’t huge and it will require a good tactician to get them firing once again.

Carrick is inexperienced as a leading figure in the dugout, but having seen one of his fellow coaches during his time at United in Kieran McKenna go to Ipswich and get them looking like real promotion contenders in League One, you have to imagine that Carrick could have the same kind of impact at a club.

It may end up being a competitive tussle to land Carrick’s services, but one that should be exciting to watch from the outside looking in.