West Brom set to rival Middlesbrough and Sheffield United in transfer chase for 32-year old

West Brom have joined the race to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

According to the Northern Echo, the Baggies are set to rival Middlesbrough and Sheffield United for the forward.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce managed Gayle during his stint in charge at St James’ Park and is now looking to reunite with the 32-year old.

The Newcastle player has also already played at the Hawthorns during a one-season loan stint in 2018-19 in which he bagged 24 goals to help the club reach the play-off finals.

Despite defeat to Aston Villa in the final, his time with the club was still quite successful.

However, Gayle’s Newcastle career has stalled since promotion to the Premier League was earned under Rafa Benitez.

He has failed to break into the Magpies’ starting lineup on a consistent basis and has now fallen well down the pecking order under Eddie Howe.

It is now being anticipated that he will exit the club this summer, with three Championship clubs now vying for his signature.

Gayle has had great success in the second divisions, with his two most prolific campaigns coming at this level of English football.

The Verdict

A move to the Championship for Gayle is the right step at this stage of his career.

While he may not have enjoyed much success with Bruce in Newcastle, he could still offer plenty to West Brom next season.

His best days are likely behind him, but he is still capable of scoring a double figure tally of goals if given the minutes.

Gayle could be a really solid addition to the squad, especially as a backup and rotation option to Daryl Dike.