West Brom set to rival Aston Villa in race to sign 16-goal Championship ace

West Bromwich Albion have been joined by Aston Villa in the race to sign Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has been in good form this season for Huddersfield despite their struggles, netting 16 goals in the Championship so far this season.

With such good form in the second tier, interest has now emerged from several clubs both in the Premier League and in the Championship.

Grant joined Huddersfield from Charlton in January 2018 whilst the club were still in the Premier League, and he was largely impressive, spending half a season in England’s top flight that ended in relegation.

The attacker can play anywhere across the forward line but he has also been impressing on the left-hand side.

West Brom – who are vying for an automatic promotion to the Championship currently – will be looking to bolster their side this summer as Slaven Bilic hopes to prepare for a season in the top-flight.

Villa, meanwhile, are struggling in the Premier League and could drop down if results do not improve over the coming weeks.

Greenwich-born Grant is a product of Charlton’s academy and he went on to score 30 goals for the South London club, whilst also representing England at youth level.

The Verdict

This would be a superb signing for both West Brom or Villa, but both could have done with him in January.

Grant’s future will all depend on where these two teams are coming the summer, but other teams could join the race to sign the talented striker.