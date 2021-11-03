West Brom set to miss out on windfall as transfer ruling sticks

West Brom will not receive compensation for former youth team player Louie Barry after a FIFA ruling went against the Championship high-flyers.

The Baggies were frustrated to lose the talented youngster to Barcelona in 2019, and those at The Hawthorns were not at all happy when Barry moved to rivals Aston Villa just six months after arriving in Spain.

As Barry had left for the Catalan giants, Albion were not entitled to a significant fee for the player, with Barcelona only due to pay €130,000 in ‘training compensation’.

However, that money did not arrive, with the West Midlands outfit eventually taking the matter to FIFA.

But, The Athletic confirmed last night that Albion will not get a penny for the player, after it was claimed that there was no evidence that the club had made a ‘binding offer’ to Barry when he was due a scholarship, which meant he could go on a free.

Villa ended up paying an initial £1m for the teenager, which was significantly lower than the amount they would’ve had to stump up to Albion if he was at the club.

The verdict

This update is going to really annoy all connected to West Brom, and you can understand why.

Firstly, someone at the club has made a mistake by not officially offering the scholarship terms to Barry, and the fact key figures at Albion ended up going to Villa will raise questions about how this happened.

Ultimately, Albion have lost out on this saga as they’ve received no money for a player they developed for years as a kid, which doesn’t seem right, so you have to feel sympathy for them.

