West Brom set to make late call on midfielder for Middlesbrough clash

West Bromwich Albion are set to make a late call regarding Jake Livermore’s availability for their clash with Middlesbrough.

As cited by Express & Star journalist Joseph Masi, Baggies manager Steve Bruce has revealed that Livermore has been struggling with illness.

The midfielder will be given as much time as possible to prove that he is okay to feature for West Brom at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

During the previous campaign, Livermore featured on 38 occasions for West Brom who ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.

If Livermore is unable to recover from this issue in time for the club’s meeting with Middlesbrough, Bruce may opt to use Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt in the heart of midfield.

Molumby sealed a permanent move to The Hawthorns earlier this year following a loan spell at West Brom.

Having meandered their way to a 15th-place finish in the Championship standings last season, West Brom will be determined to challenge for promotion in the new term.

Whereas Jed Wallace and John Swift could both potentially make their competitive debuts for the Baggies this weekend, Okay Yokuslu may need some more time to get up to speed in terms of his fitness due to the fact that he didn’t participate in the early stages of pre-season.

The Verdict

West Brom will be hoping that Livermore is able to make a swift recovery from illness as he possesses a wealth of experience at Championship level.

Having played 200 games in the second-tier, the midfielder knows exactly what it takes to compete and thus could prove to be an asset for Albion in the upcoming campaign.

Whereas a lack of consistency last season resulted in Livermore averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.53 in the Championship, there is no reason why he cannot get back to his best in the coming months.

If the Baggies are able to secure all three points in their showdown with Boro, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on at this level under the guidance of Bruce.