West Brom set to make further transfer move following Tom Rogic deal

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce will re-enter the free agents market to try and find a striker when Tom Rogic has been signed and sealed as a Baggies player, according to the Express & Star.

Albion are on the verge of adding the 29-year-old Australia international to their midfield ranks, and it doesn’t seem like Bruce is going to stop there in his pursuit of fresh faces.

West Brom have been left without an out-and-out centre-forward for a couple of months thanks to Daryl Dike’s torn thigh muscle injury, with both Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante primarily seen as left-sided attackers by Bruce.

And if the Baggies boss can strengthen his hand in any way at the top end of the pitch in the short-term, then he is going to explore the opportunities in the very near future.

As Football League World exclusively revealed on Friday, Bruce was keen on adding more out-of-contract players to his ranks to bolster his options for the next few months of the campaign.

The Verdict

Wanting a new striker at this stage of the season is perhaps wishful thinking on Steve Bruce’s part.

Because of the work permit situation regarding bringing players to England, the majority of overseas options will be off the table as they will not meet the requirements.

It means that Bruce is shopping in a small pool in his quest for a Dike replacement, and the only name that really stands out is Andy Carroll.

The ex-England international of course played for the Baggies last season and was released, so it’s unlikely Bruce goes back there, but you can never say never.