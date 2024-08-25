West Bromwich Albion are said to be readying a £500,000 bid for Preston North End's striker Will Keane.

This is according to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, who has detailed the Baggies' fresh approach for the former Wigan Athletic star.

Having moved from the Latics to PNE just last summer in what was a second time signing on at Deepdale for the Republic of Ireland international, it would represent yet another new Championship club for the ex-Man United attacker.

Keane's 51 goals across the last three seasons is an impressive tally, and Albion are seemingly keen to add the 31-year-old to their strike force following Brandon Thomas-Asante's exit to Coventry City earlier this summer.

Will Keane's Goalscoring Record Since 2021-22 Season Season Team Division Appearances Goals 2021-22 Wigan Athletic League One 44 26 2022-23 Wigan Athletic Championship 43 12 2023-24 Preston North End Championship 38 13 2024-25 Preston North End Championship 2 1 Source: Transfrmarkt

Currently, West Brom have several options up front, with Devante Cole, Josh Maja and Daryl Dike all vying for a spot when fit, with the American sidelined until the end of the year with an achilles injury.

With Cole not proven at Championship level though, Carlos Corberan could be eyeing Keane up as a player that knows how to find the back of the net in the second tier, even if he is now in his 30's.

Previously, the Baggies had a bid rejected by Paul Heckingbottom's side, according to the Lancashire Post. While the figure for this offer wasn't understood, it now appears they have gone beyond that in their new approach.

£500,000 for a 31-year-old with one-year left on his contract is certainly not a bad deal for either side, but for PNE it may leave them without a recognised goalscorer, with Milutin Osmajic still yet to fully find his feet in England and Emil Riis yet to find the back of the net this season.

With their only league goal this season coming from Keane, they may see him as irreplaceable, especially with so little time left in the transfer window, and for that reason, allowing his contract to run out amid another season of solid contributions may make more sense.

The Baggies will hope this isn't the case, but with Keane seemingly not eager for a move, signing him in the final week of the window may prove challenging.

Keane would provide Carlos Corberan with a real headache

If Keane were to sign a deal at The Hawthorns, it would present Corberan with the challenge of keeping all of his strikers happy.

Maja is the undisputed first-choice right now, leaving Devante Cole on the bench - which is perhaps where he expected to be anyway.

But when Dike recovers from his achilles issues, Corberan would then have four players vying for one spot, which is good competition of course, but could also create a bit of unhappiness.

Despite this, they are all good Championship strikers and the way Maja has started this season suggests he will be in line for that starting role each week.

If the bid were to be accepted, Keane could find himself at a crossroads: either sign with West Brom, where he might be relegated to a rotational striker role, or stay at North End, where he looks to be a guaranteed starter right now.