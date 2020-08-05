West Brom set to initiate talks to seal midfielder transfer agreement

West Bromwich Albion are said to be close to re-opening talks to sign Filip Krovinovic on loan from Benfica for another season, with the Telegraph reporting that the Baggies are keen to secure the services of the Croatian once more.

Krovinovic was a key member of West Brom’s promotion winning squad and to all intents and purposes appears to be keen on staying at the Hawthorns for another campaign.

The attacking midfielder had previously spoken of his confusion over what the future may hold for him with the Portuguese side after they changed manager midway through the season, thus leaving his long-term future up in the air.

However it now appears that the Baggies have made their move for the player as they seek to get their transfer business underway following their two season stay in the Championship.

The 24-year-old made a total of 43 appearances across all competitions for Slaven Bilic’s side and has just two years remaining on his current Benfica contract.

The Verdict

It has been made abundantly clear that Bilic holds his fellow countryman in such high regard, with the midfielder clearly standing out as a key transfer target for the club this summer.

Another loan deal for the 24-year-old playmaker represents good value for the Baggies as they look to supplement their existing squad with ready made players that can slot into key positions.

This move would be a no brainer for Krovinovic who would have no qualms about settling back into life in the Midlands if he does indeed make his return to the club.

All in all this would be the best course of action for all parties involved, with the players chances of regular game time at Benfica having seemingly diminished in recent months.