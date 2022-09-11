West Brom set to finalise transfer swoop for former Premier League player

West Brom are set to offer Erik Pieters a contract as Steve Bruce looks to strengthen his squad with the addition of the defender.

The 34-year-old is without a club since leaving Burnley in the summer and it was revealed last week that he had been training with Albion as they assessed his fitness close up.

And, it appears the left-sided defender has impressed, as reporter Alan Nixon confirmed that the Baggies will offer Pieters a deal as Bruce adds to his ranks.

After a frustrating end to the transfer window, the Albion chief made it clear that he planned to bring in a few free agents to improve the group, with former Celtic man Tom Rogic another expected to sign.

Landing Pieters, who can play centre-back and left-back, will be a relief for Bruce as there is a lack of senior cover behind Conor Townsend at full-back.

The former Dutch international, who won 18 caps for his country, is well-known to fans in England having spent six years at Stoke City before joining the Clarets in 2019.

The verdict

Ultimately you have to trust the judgement of Bruce and the coaching team on this one as they have worked with Pieters for the past week or so and they clearly feel he can do a job.

He will provide experienced cover at left-back which will be welcome, whilst his know-how could also be valuable in the dressing room.

So, this seems a low-risk move on a short-term deal and Pieters will see it as a great opportunity to get back playing after leaving Burnley.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.