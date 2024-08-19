Highlights West Brom is looking to sign Uros Racic on loan to strengthen the squad before the deadline as several players have moved on.

Racic has experience playing in top divisions across Europe and could add physicality to West Brom's midfield with his 6ft 4in stature.

The potential loan deal for Racic would be low-risk for Albion and continue their productive summer transfer window under manager Carlos Corberan.

West Brom have made a move to sign Sassuolo midfielder Uros Racic on loan as Carlos Corberan looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the deadline.

The Baggies have endured a difficult summer as the recruitment team work under restrictions as the club are mindful of not breaching the financial rules.

However, with several players having moved on, there is scope to make new signings, and the Express & Star has revealed that Racic is ‘poised to move to The Hawthorns’.

Uros Racic’s career so far

It’s fair to say that the 26-year-old would arrive at Albion with a good pedigree, as he has spent most of his career out on loan in top divisions across Europe.

The Serbian, who has also won 12 caps for his country, made his professional debut for Red Star Belgrade, and he would go on to feature almost 50 times for the former European Cup winners before making the switch to Valencia in 2018.

Over the next five years, Racic would play 70 times for Valencia, and he had several spells out on loan, turning out for their B team, Tenerife, Familicao and Braga.

Uros Racic's Career Stats So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Asisists Red Star Belgrade 45 3 2 Valencia 70 2 2 Valencia B 15 1 - Tenerife (loan) 16 1 1 Familicao (loan) 39 3 2 Braga (loan) 38 4 - Sassuolo 23 1 1

Then, in 2023, Racic joined current side Sassuolo, and he turned out 22 times in Serie A last season as they were relegated to the second tier.

Uros Racic would add physicality to West Brom’s side

Since that relegation, there have been doubts about Racic’s future, and it now seems that he is set to move to England for the first time in his career.

As well as bringing good experience, Racic should be able to cope with the physicality of the Championship, standing at 6ft 4in.

He is also a player who is capable of filling different roles within midfield, as he has played in a more advanced role at points in his career, although he is primarily a defensive midfielder.

It would appear he has been earmarked for the latter, as the report states that he is seen as a replacement for Okay Yokuslu, with the Turkey international having joined Trabzonspor earlier in the window.

West Brom’s summer transfer plans

This would appear to be a real coup for Albion, as Racic is a good player who has played at a high level in the past.

When you consider it’s a loan deal, it’s very low-risk from the perspective of the Baggies, and Corberan is a manager who has shown he can get the most out of individuals.

There’s still work to get this over the line, but it would continue what has been a productive window for Albion in the circumstances, even if you can be sure that the manager wants more through the door.

Whether they can make those additions remains to be seen, as they are short in certain areas.

But, the first two games have proven that Albion are still very competitive, as they won at QPR on the opening day before drawing with Leeds last time out.

West Brom are back in action this weekend when they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.