Everton are expected to be joined by Brighton in pursuit of West Brom’s Tom Fellows in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a key player for Albion in the past two years, and he has particularly excelled this campaign, registering ten assists in the Championship.

When you combine that productivity with his pace and direct style, it’s no surprise that Fellows is attracting attention, and it was claimed that Everton saw a £15m offer rejected for the Albion academy graduate on deadline day.

Brighton and Everton tracking West Brom’s Tom Fellows

Obviously, a deal didn’t materialise, so Fellows will finish the season at The Hawthorns, as he looks to help Tony Mowbray’s side back to the Premier League.

However, it appears Albion could face a battle to retain Fellows in the summer, as TEAMtalk has revealed that Everton are still keen on the player, and they also claimed that Brighton are monitoring the winger.

The update explains that a major overhaul is expected to take place at Goodison Park, with Fellows seemingly someone they want to bring in, whilst they add that Brighton are ‘very interested’ in the Baggies man.

Tom Fellows has the ability to play in the Premier League

Fellows is one of the standout young players in the Championship, and he is adding end product to his game, evident by the number of assists he has recorded, which is the highest in the division.

With that in mind, Albion deserve credit for keeping Fellows for the rest of the season, as he will be integral to their chances of finishing in the top six.

Related West Brom chief reacts as Baggies seal big Southampton FC transfer coup West Brom have signed Southampton striker Adam Armstrong on loan until the end of the season.

Clearly, Fellows’ future beyond this season is going to be hugely influenced by what league the Baggies are in.

If they go up, it would be a real shock if Fellows left, as he is under contract until the summer of 2027. Yet, another year in the Championship could be problematic for West Brom, as he has the talent to play at the highest level.

The reality is that all clubs in the second tier will find it difficult to keep hold of their best players if genuine Premier League interest emerges, so a summer move could be on the cards if Albion don’t win promotion.

Championship Table (as of 4/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 30 5 45 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42

In that scenario, his sale would give Mowbray the funds he needs for a rebuild, but ideally Albion would be building around players like Fellows for the years to come.

So, it’s one to monitor when the next window opens, but the immediate focus for Fellows and all connected to Albion is trying to win promotion this season.