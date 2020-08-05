West Brom set to clear Hawthorns decks as Premier League planning intensifies

West Bromwich Albion plan to clear the decks ahead of their return to the Premier League, with three first-team players in-line to be axed by Slaven Bilic.

Bilic’s side edged over the line in the race for automatic promotion ahead of Brentford and Fulham, despite the fact they failed to win any of their final four games of the regular season.

Nevertheless, it is Premier League football that the Baggies are now preparing for, with a report from the Telegraph indicating three players could be on their way out of the way.

Kieran Gibbs, Kenneth Zohore and Oliver Burke are the names in question, as Bilic looks to reshape his personnel ahead of a Premier League return.

Antonee Robinson is reportedly the man seen as Gibbs’ replacement should West Brom lure him from Wigan Athletic, whilst Zohore could move on after just 12 months with the Baggies.

Zohore started only five Championship fixtures, with a further 12 appearances coming from the bench and resulting in three goals.

In terms of Burke, he’s been out of favour at the Hawthorns for some time now.

The 23-year-old has had loan spells with Celtic and Alaves recently, with his last West Brom appearance coming in August’s League Cup defeat to Millwall.

The Verdict

Bilic has a short summer to work with and bullish decisions are going to have to be made at West Brom with regard to their squad.

They can’t carry passengers in the Premier League, which Zohore and Burke undoubtedly would be.

In terms of Gibbs, if Robinson is signed, it makes sense to loan him out.

