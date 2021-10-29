West Brom set to be without key man for Fulham clash as Valerien Ismael provides update

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael has revealed that Alex Mowatt is set to miss this weekend’s clash with Fulham.

The midfielder picked up an injury during the Baggies’ 1-0 victory over Birmingham City earlier this month and has yet to recover from this issue.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines for West Brom’s meetings with Swansea City and Bristol City, Mowatt would have been hoping to make his return to action tomorrow.

However, the midfielder is not set to feature for the Baggies in their showdown with Fulham.

In Mowatt’s absence, Ismael has opted to give Jayson Molumby the opportunity to impress at this level.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Baggies on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion during the summer window, could potentially make his sixth senior appearance of the season against Fulham.

Jake Livermore is also in contention to start for West Brom in this fixture after missing last weekend’s clash with the Robins.

Ahead of tomorrow’s fixture, Ismael has provided an update on Mowatt’s injury.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, the West Brom boss said: “Jake will be back in the squad but Alex Mowatt will be out, I think we have to take time with him now, Jason and Snods [Robert Snodgrass] has given us the feeling that we can be patient with Alex.”

Ismael later added: “I think we need to make sure that we take time with him and assess him every day to make sure he’s fine with his fitness but at the minute he’s not 100%.

“For what we want to play and what we want to see, what we expect from our players, you need to be 100%, any less than that and it makes no sense.”

The Verdict

When you consider that West Brom could potentially be fighting Fulham for promotion this season, they would have been hoping to call upon the services of Mowatt for this fixture as he has produced a number of eye-catching performances for the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old, who is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.21 in the Championship, has provided four direct goal contributions in the 12 appearances that he has made for the club.

Ismael will now need to turn to the likes of Livermore and Molumby for inspiration as he looks to guide his side to a positive result at Craven Cottage.

If West Brom are able to secure all three points in this showdown, they will send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division as Fulham have only lost one league game at home this season.