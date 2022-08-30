West Brom set to battle Birmingham for striker signing

West Brom have joined Birmingham City in the race to sign striker Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford City, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Asante has been in impressive form for Salford recently, scoring 15 goals in 45 League Two appearances since the start of last season.

That is something that has seemingly attracted plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid, with reports earlier on Tuesday claiming that Birmingham had agreed a fee with Salford to sign the 23-year-old.

Now however, it seems that the Blues are not the only side keen on bringing the striker to the Championship, and indeed the Midlands, in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to this latest update from Nixon, West Brom are now also working on a deal to sign Asante.

It is thought that both clubs have met Salford’s asking price for the striker, and will now compete to offer the 23-year-old the best personal terms, and secure his services going forward.

For their part, it is suggested that Salford are set to leave Asante to decide for himself, which of the two clubs he will join in the coming days.

The Verdict

This could be a useful piece of business for West Brom to get done.

There can be no doubt that Steve Bruce’s side do need some extra depth in attack, particularly with Daryl Dike still out through injury right now.

Bringing Asante into their ranks would give them that extra option going forward, and while this would be a big step up, there could be time for him to learn behind the likes of Dike and Karlan Grant in the pecking order initially.

Beating Birmingham to a deal such as this could also be satisfying for the Baggies, and given the funds they ought to have available from their more recent stints in the Premier League, they may be confident of doing that.