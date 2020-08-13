West Brom set sights on signing EFL goalkeeper

West Brom are reportedly targeting a move for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall according to the Express & Star.

Marshall is currently playing his football with the Latics, but it remains to be seen as to how much longer he’ll be with the club heading towards the new season.

Wigan had originally finished in mid-table in the Championship, but with the club being placed into administration earlier this year, they were deducted 12 points, which resulted in them being relegated into League One.

This is likely to lead to a number of players leaving the club during the summer, as they look to rebuild ahead of life back in the third tier of English football.

Marshall could be one of those, which will be frustrating for the Latics supporters, with the shot-stopper making 40 appearances for the club in the 2019/20 season.

A move to West Brom could be tempting for the Scotsman as well, with Slaven Bilic’s side preparing for life in the Premier League, after they won promotion.

The Baggies made hard work of winning promotion automatically though, although they clinched a return to the top-flight with a 2-2 draw against QPR on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

Bilic will be hoping he can make the necessary additions to his squad, with competition for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone being amongst one of his top priorities during the summer transfer window.

The Verdict:

This would be a smart bit of business.

Marshall has a considerable amount of experience of playing in English football, and you would imagine that he’ll be tempted by a move to the Premier League.

He’s probably a safer and cheaper option to have in the squad ahead of Ivo Grbic as well, who is rumoured to be a potential target for Slaven Bilic’s side.

With Wigan’s financial troubles, the Baggies are making the right call in making their move for a goalkeeper who could have a positive impact both on and off the pitch.