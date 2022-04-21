West Brom set sights on influential Reading man

West Brom are considering a move for Reading midfielder John Swift, as per a report from the Express & Star.

The 26-year-old has netted 11 times in the league this season and has provided a further 13 assists, proving to be an important source of chances and a fairly consistent source of goals.

The report states that the Baggies have been sending scouts to watch Reading over the last few months to run the rule over the creative midfielder.

Swift sees his Reading contract expire in the summer, with his potential availability set to alert several clubs.

A FLW exclusive from the start of January stated that Swift was on the radar at Premier League clubs Brentford and Leeds United, as it remains to be seen if the Baggies will face Premier League competition as summer nears.

The verdict

Swift’s Reading is career is likely to be over, with interest set to accumulate in the coming months, and with the exciting midfielder currently out injured.

It remains to be seen if he will be ruled out for what remains after he hobbled off during a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City earlier in the month.

Proving to be a level above the Championship at times, it will be interesting to see if a move to the Premier League could come to fruition, however, if not, then West Brom could be an ideal destination.

Still possessing quality in abundance at The Hawthorns, the summer will give them an excellent opportunity to bolster competition levels within the squad, with the potential arrival of Swift an exciting thought.