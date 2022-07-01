West Brom set out their terms for transfer of 24-year-old this summer

After failing to reach the play-offs last season, Steve Bruce is keen to put his own stamp on the West Brom team this summer in the hope that they will be able to break into the top six next year.

The Baggies have been linked with Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury this summer.

The midfielder doesn’t have a future at the club under Brendan Rodgers and therefore it would make sense for Albion to take him off their hands this summer.

However, according to The Athletic, this is a deal that is proving difficult to complete as both teams want the deal done on different terms.

Choudhury is not going to have a resurgence at the King Power Stadium and therefore Brendan Rodgers is keen to let him go on a permanent deal this summer.

However, due to the fact that the 24-year-old becomes a free agent next summer, Bruce is more in favour of loan deal knowing they would then have the chance to get him for free next summer.

According to the report, Albion are still keen on getting a player like Choudhury in at the Hawthorns in preparation for next season.

However, as it stands the clubs are finding it difficult to complete anything and it’s yet to be seen who may compromise first.

The Verdict:

Choudhury would be a good signing for West Brom this summer and he fits the profile of the kind of midfielder they need so you can see why Bruce would be eager to get a deal done for him.

Furthermore, with no football coming his way in Leicester, this gives the player, who’s still relatively young, game time and a chance to continue his career in a positive way.

However, given the Baggies could get him on a free transfer next season with a loan not making them commit to anything long term at this stage, this would clearly make the most sense for his side and if Leicester aren’t willing to commit to that deal then looking at other options may be a better possibility.

With the two sides on completely different pages, it’s clearly going to require one party to have a change of heart before a deal can be done.