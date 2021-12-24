West Brom set for transfer tussle with Leeds United as January window looms

After a superb season at Barnsley in the Championship during the last campaign, Daryl Dike has become one of the hottest players to sign in the winter window.

West Brom and Valerien Isamel are keen to bring him to the Hawthorns to help them in their promotion bid but they could face competition for the forward’s signature from Leeds United, as reported by 90min.

The striker and Barnsley managed to push up towards the top six places in the second tier last season and although they could not seal promotion and a spot in the Premier League, many were impressed with the Tykes and the striker.

Whilst Valerien Ismael was poached by West Brom to help them in their bid for promotion this year, Dike returned to his parent club of Orlando City. He’s scored 19 goals in 41 games for the side during his time there, which is an impressive record but the player and the MLS side are set to do business to send him out on loan again during the winter window.

It’s meant a number of Championship sides are now keen to take him off their hands for the second half of the campaign. One side is the promotion-chasing West Brom, who want some additional goals in their team. However, they now face competition to sign the player from Leeds and with the prospect of Premier League football on offer, it may be hard to compete with that.

However, Valerien Ismael’s side would not only allow him more regular football but would also allow him to reunite with his former boss. The two worked together at Barnsley, so he certainly knows how to get the best out of Dike – and that may work for the Baggies.

The Verdict

As a player, Daryl Dike looks a very good prospect and can certainly bag goals in the second tier.

During his playing time at Barnsley, he was prolific and hardworking and West Brom would be getting themselves a striker who can certainly score goals, especially under their current manager. However, he’s less proven in the Premier League so there are questions about the forward’s ability to score a league higher.

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds though seem keen to do business – and if the club can guarantee minutes for him, then he may not want to turn a chance to play in the Premier League down. Leeds are a side that could also do with some reinforcements upfront so it could be a win-win situation for club and player.

However, if the player wants to be guaranteed action, then West Brom would still seem to be the best port of call for the striker.