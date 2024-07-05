West Brom are said to be preparing for talks with Turkish side Besiktas about a potential transfer for star midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

That is according to Turkish journalist Sercan Dikme, who claims that the Baggies could potentially lose one of their key players this summer as he reaches the final year of his contract.

The Turkish enforcer has already reportedly had interest from Trabzonspor this summer, but they are now joined by Besiktas as the two Turkish Super Lig sides look set to battle it out for the central midfielder.

The 30-year-old featured in 44 matches for Albion in 2023-24, as he helped his side reach the Championship play-offs, before losing out to eventual winners Southampton in the semi-finals.

Yokuslu has been recreating his imperious Baggies form on the international stage this summer, having featured twice for his country on their run to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

West Bromwich Albion set for Besiktas talks concerning Okay Yokuslu transfer

Since re-joining from La Liga side Celta Viga permanently in 2022, Yokuslu has been a force to be reckoned with in the West Brom midfield, with his domineering displays helping his side take control of games on a regular basis.

With 82 league games for the club in that time, the central midfielder has made the position in the middle of the park his own, with boss Carlos Corberan constantly relying on his presence amid the midfield battle.

This current spell at The Hawthorns is Yokuslu’s second with the club, having enjoyed an impressive loan spell in the Black Country during the 2020/21 campaign, in which he featured 16 times for the Baggies.

In both times he has been with the club, the Turk has more than left his mark, with no other player at the club making more tackles than the 66 he threw his body in to in the previous campaign.

The Turk now only has a year left on his contract with the club, and could be set for a return to his homeland this summer, having last played in the country for Trabzonspor in 2018.

Okay Yokuslu's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (05/07/2024) Team Appearances Goals Assists Altay 35 4 0 Kayserispor 111 8 5 Trabzonspor 106 10 7 Celta Vigo 81 2 2 Getafe 11 0 0 West Bromwich Albion 105 5 2

As he enters the final 12 months of his current deal, West Brom may be keen to cash in on their midfield maestro while they still can, with the two club’s chiefs set to begin talks about a deal in the coming days.

Okay Yokuslu could be set for West Bromwich Albion exit as Carlos Corberan adds to Baggies squad

Corberan has wasted no time in adding to his Albion squad ahead of the upcoming campaign, with the Spaniard looking to better last season’s playoff heartbreak in the next 12 months.

The Baggies boss has already added two extra players to his squad this summer, with the first being Ousmane Diakite, who joined on a free transfer from Austrian side TSV Hartberg, with the defensive midfielder signing a two-year deal at the club.

A second summer signing has also recently been announced, with defender Torbjorn Heggem making the move to the Midlands from Swedish top flight outfit Brommapojkarna on a three-year deal.

With extra reinforcements added in defensive areas already, the idea of recouping a fee for their influential midfielder this summer may appeal to the Baggies’ bigwigs, who can reinvest the funds back into the squad this summer.